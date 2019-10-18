Horoszkóp
Névnap
Lukács
18.
Mai évfordulók
Fotó: Khosro / Shutterstock
nincs lehetetlen 2019. 10. 18. 15:43
Megosztom

Két éve majdnem 170 kiló volt, most lefutotta a maratont

A 21 éves Ethan Taylor duci kisgyerek volt, majd idővel egyre kövérebb lett. Két évvel ezelőtt azonban elhatározta, hogy változtat az életen. Brutálisan sokat fogyott.
Ezt ne hagyja ki! Smoothie mixert érhetnek a Tündérszépeknek adott szívek

A sok-sok évi késő esti étkezés, valamint a testmozgás teljes hiányának „köszönhetően” a fiatalember 19 éves korára elérte a 166 kilót. Aztán eldöntötte, hogy változtat az életen – írja a Diéta és Fitnesz.

Először az étrendjét alakította át egészségessé, majd sétálni és kocogni kezdett.

Eleinte csak napi 400 métert bírt kocogni, de soha nem akarta feladni és 18 hónappal később teljesítette az első maratonját Chicagoban.

Az ideje pedig 4 óra 44 perc és 56 másodperc volt. „Négy másodperccel legyőztem a célidőmet” – mondta mosolyogva az újságíróknak Taylor.

„Csodás érzés, hogy képes vagyok egy ilyen versenyen részt venni. El sem hiszem, hogy én teljesítettem a távot”

– folytatta.

Taylor határozottan állítja, hogy megérte a kemény munka. 18 hónap alatt 83 kilót fogyott le. Most kb. feleakkora, mint 19 évesen volt.

„Boldogabb vagyok, nemcsak a külsőm miatt, hanem azért is, mert sokkal aktívabb életet élek. 180 fokban változott az életem. Ez csodás!”

– nyilatkozta a srác a People magazinnak.

View this post on Instagram

Real talk time: as you all know I’ve come a really long way and I’ll be forever grateful about all I’ve been able to accomplish. I’ve made it clear that my goal is to get to 184 so I can say that I’ve cut myself in half and I want that really damn bad. At this point I don’t know how realistic that is. Pretty much every morning for approximately the last three weeks I’ve woken up and weighed the same. Either 192 or 191. I can’t seem to get past that point. Some people might say I’m in a plateau but I know that’s not what this is. I know what I’ve been putting myself through in the gym to get through this and I’ve been tracking what I eat so I’m 100% positive this isn’t that. There comes a point in time when your body is “done” and I think my body might be at that point. For example, when I would run during half-marathon training I would lose anywhere from 2-5 pounds after every run. Now when I run and weigh myself I lose nothing, even if I weigh myself right after a run. I am legitimately stuck in the 190-192 range. I’m not stopping just yet. I’ll keep pushing until leave for Texas in three weeks. Whatever I am on that date is what my end weight will be. Whether that’s 184 or 192. It doesn’t matter that’s the end date. I’m going to keep trying to lose these last 7-8 pounds but I’m not sure that’s entirely possible without pushing my body to its limits and I don’t want to do something stupid and injure myself trying to get these last few pounds. If I can’t make it to 184 I’ll still be plenty happy with whatever I am because I’ll be able to look back at these old pictures and truly see how far I’ve come. The farther I get into this the more I realize it isn’t about the number on the scale. I flipped my life completely around and brought myself back from the brink. I changed myself forever and the scale won’t tell me that. The way I feel, look, and perceive life will. It’s been an awesome journey and one of the greatest times of my life. In 21 days I’ll know what I weigh for good and I’ll be okay with that. I’m just happy I made these changes. From 368-191. That’s 177 pounds I’ll never gain back.

A post shared by Ethan Taylor (@ethan_gets_fit) on

A srác minden lehetséges étkezési hibát elkövetett, ezt ma már ő is tudja.

Soha nem reggelizett, ebédre szendvicset evett, napközben gyakran nassolt csipszet, fánkot, fagyit, és ivott kólát, a vacsorája szintén szénhidrátban gazdag gyorskaja volt.

Egy hátsérülés miatt depressziós is lett, napokig nem hagyta el a szobáját, többnyire csak feküdt az ágyában. „Komolyan azt gondolom, hogy meghaltam volna, ha úgy folytatom. Viszonylag hamar. Ma már egészséges ételeket fogyasztok, az élelmiszereket a helyi, termelői piacról szerzem be. Proteinben gazdag az étrendem.

View this post on Instagram

Today’s long run was a tough one. I learned three important things today. 1) humidity is the devil. It sucks and I only ever cramp up when it gets super humid. It’s gone down since I finished my run (very convenient) but it was around 95-100% during my entire run. 2) I need to do better with nutrition during my run. When I go out and burn ~2700 calories (according to my Fitbit) I need to take in more than the 100 calories I usually do during a run. So fruit and mixed nuts are gonna be the move from now on 😂. 3) I don’t quit and I never will. During my run I could’ve quit when I felt sick, I could’ve stopped when my side cramped forced me run/walk. It’s just so easy to quit but I refuse to let myself do that. Honestly it’s one of the biggest reasons I’ve been so successful throughout this weight loss journey. Quitting will never be option. You can’t learn anything from quitting. It just makes you weaker mentally. Now that my focus has switched from weight loss to maintaining and helping others I can take that same attitude and apply it there. I won’t stop until I everyone who needs help is helped, I won’t quit until we reverse the epidemic that is childhood obesity, I just WILL NOT QUIT. Last week I hit my minimum fundraising goal but that’s not good enough for me. I want to raise as much as I can before the marathon. So if you’re in a place to help I’d more than appreciate any donation! The link is in my bio!! #food4fuel #25by2025 #beinspired #beinspiring #21DaySTC #justlosebaby #onegoal #weightlossszn #fitness #weightloss #100poundclub #extremeweightloss #journey #815 #gym #wlcommunity #150poundclub #actionforhealthykids #run #chicagomarathon2019 #fundraiser #embracethesuck #runnerscommunity

A post shared by Ethan Taylor (@ethan_gets_fit) on

Gyakran eszem tojást, pulykából készült sonkát, grillezett édeskrumplit, csirkét, halat brokkolit és barna rizst.”

Taylor a maraton alatt pénzt gyűjtött olyan alapítványnak, amely kisgyermekeknek segít az egészséges életmód elérésében. A fiatalember történetét itt tudjátok követni az Instán.

Borítókép: illusztráció

Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

likebalaton.hu
Balaton Camino – 10 nap alatt a tó körül
Balaton Camino – 10 nap alatt a tó körül
lakaskultura.hu
Az E.ON-nál a napenergia is állatira kényelmes
Az E.ON-nál a napenergia is állatira kényelmes
nemzetisport.hu
PSG: Neymar Ronaldónak mondta el, miért fetreng annyit
PSG: Neymar Ronaldónak mondta el, miért fetreng annyit
lakaskultura.hu
Egy csinos garzon a belvárosban
Egy csinos garzon a belvárosban
csupasport.hu
Karintia: jöhet a tél!
Karintia: jöhet a tél!
mindmegette.hu
Mi legyen az ebéd hétvégén? 10+1 bevált főétel, amivel az egész család jóllakik
Mi legyen az ebéd hétvégén? 10+1 bevált főétel, amivel az egész család jóllakik

Hozzászólások

Legolvasottabb

1
Önkormányzati választások Heves megyében – percről percre
2
Jönnek az eredmények: így választott Heves megye
3
Halálos baleset történt Poroszló és Tiszafüred között (helyszíni videó)
4
Halálos baleset történt Gyöngyösnél
5
Íme Heves polgármesterei – így szavaztak megyénkben

Hirdetés

Akár 100% feletti látásélességet biztosítunk
felhívás
A jövő egyetemét fejlesztik az NKE hallgatói
időjárás / 42 perce
Nyáriasan meleg lesz szombaton
A legmagasabb hőmérséklet szombaton többnyire 19 és 26 fok között várható, de az Alpokalja, valamint a Kisalföld tájain ennél hűvösebb lesz.
Gyász
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy POGONYI BÉLA a -MEFAG Gépjavító Üzem volt dolgozója- 2019. október 12-én váratlanul elhunyt. Temetése 2019. október 22-én 15 órakor lesz az egri Kisasszony temetőben. Gyászoló felesége, fia, lánya és unokái
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy szeretett édesanyánk, nagymamánk, dédimamánk SZAJLAI GÁSPÁRNÉ sz. PRÉDA ROZÁLIA életének 94. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2019. október 18-án 16 órakor lesz az egri Hatvani temetőben. Emlékét örökké őrizni fogjuk. A gyászoló család
Megtört szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték, tisztelték és szerették, hogy BOCSI JÓZSEFNÉ sz. Kovács Margit, volt Eger Kisvölgy utcai lakos 2019.10.07-én, életének 81. évében elhunyt. Temetése az egri Kisasszony temetőben lesz, 2019.10.16-án 10.30 órakor, a gyászmisét követően. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy MOLNÁR LÁSZLÓNÉ Tóth Rozália az egri főiskola volt dolgozója tragikus hirtelenséggel, életének 76. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2019. október 14-én 12 órai kezdettel az egri Lajosvárosi temetőben lesz. Előtte 11 órától a Lajosvárosi templomban engesztelő gyászmisét tartunk. Ezúton szeretnénk megköszönni mindazoknak, akik gyászunkban osztoznak és velünk utolsó útjára elkísérik. Gyászolják férje, lánya, családjaik és testvére.
Sohasem hal meg az, aki az emlékeinkben él. Fájó szívvel tudatjuk a rokonokkal, barátokkal, ismerősökkel és tisztelőkkel, hogy édesapánk id. Csallány Géza 2019. szeptember 8-án elhunyt. Drága szüleink CSALLÁNY GÉZÁNÉ sz. Kiss Ágnes Zsuzsanna (1945-2013) és CSALLÁNY GÉZA (1941-2019) Végakaratuk szerint szeretett városukba örökre hazatérnek. A búcsúztató szent mise Egerben, a Felnémeti Szent Rozália templomban 2019. október 18 napján 17:30 órakor lesz. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatásukra 2019. október 25 napján 13 órakor Nyíregyházán az Északi-temető ravatalozójánál kerül sor. Egy szál virággal búcsúzzunk! A gyászoló család Értesítési e-mail: [email protected]
Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik drága halottunkat VARGA JÓZSEFET utolsó útjára elkísérték, fájdalmunkat enyhíteni igyekeztek. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy GYURÁKI GYULA nyugdíjas pedagógus 86. éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. október 9-én 14 órakor lesz a füzesabonyi Telepi Temetőben. A gyászoló család
"Úgy mentél el, ahogy éltél, csendben és szerényen. Drága lelked nyugodjon békében." Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy édesapánk id. SZOLDATICS JÁNOS életének 73. évében csendesen elhunyt. Temetése 2019. október 15-én 11 órától lesz az egri Kisasszony temetőben . A gyászoló család
Megrendüléssel tudatom, hogy PÁL JÁNOSNÉ sz. Kovács Éva türelemmel viselt, hosszú szenvedés után 2019. október 3. napján elhunyt. Temetése az egri Donát Temetőben lesz 2019. október 11. napján du. 14 órakor. Gyászoló férje
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy MOLNÁR LÁSZLÓ - volt gépjármű vezető szakoktató- 63. éves korában 2019. október 4-én váratlanul elhunyt. Temetéséről késöbb intézkedünk. A gyászoló család
10 éve nincs már közöttünk SZIJJÁRTÓ LAJOS tesnevelő tanár. Emlékezzünk Rá szeretettel.
Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunk, DORNER LÁSZLÓNÉ (Eszter) temetésén megjelentek, ravatalára virágot helyeztek és mélységes bánatunkban részvéttel osztoztak. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy MÁTYUS GYÖRGY rövid szenvedés után életének 84. évében elhunyt. Temetése az egri Minorita templomban, 2019. október 9.-én 15órakor lesz. Ezúton köszönjük , akik fájdalmunkban osztoznak és utolsó útjára kísérik. Gyászolják felesége, lánya, unokája, rokonai, barátai
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy VARGA JÓZSEF ( karosszérialakatos) hosszú szenvedés után 66. éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. október 9-én szerdán, 17 órakor lesz az egerszalóki temetőben. Előtte 16.30 órától gyászmisét mondatunk. A gyászoló család
Mély megrendüléssel, fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy szeretett édesapánk, testvérünk ÉDER MIHÁLY LÁSZLÓ hosszú szenvedés után életének 70. évében 2019. szeptember 30-án elhunyt. Temetése a felnémeti temetőben 2019. október 11-én 14 órakor lesz. A gyászoló család
Mély megrendüléssel és fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy szeretett Édesanyánk, Nagymamánk, Dédnagymamánk, Anyósunk Dr. GÁL ISTVÁNNÉ Valika életének 83. évében az Úrhoz távozott. Temetési szentmiséje és búcsúztatása 2019. október 11.-én pénteken 15 órakor az egri Bazilika Mária kápolnájában lesz. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik gyászunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy LAPCSÁK SÁNDORNÉ sz. Szabó Edit életének 80. évében 2019. október 3-án elhunyt. Búcsúztatása kérésére szűk családi körben lesz. Gyászoló Fia, Menye, Unkái
Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik CSEH TIBOR temetésén részt vettek és fájdalmunkban osztoztak. A gyászoló család
Fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy SIMON DEZSŐNÉ életének 94. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2019. október 4-én 11 órakor lesz a Dónát temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik gyászunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy DORNER LÁSZLÓNÉ (Eszter), életének 61. évében váratlanul elhunyt. Szeretett halottunk hamvasztás utáni temetése 2019. október 4-én, pénteken 11 órakor a Kisasszony temetőben lesz református szertartás szerint. Tisztelettel kérjük a megjelenőket, hogy egy szál fehér virággal búcsúzzanak Tőle. A gyászoló család
KÉZILABDA / 48 perce
Eszterházy SC: újabb újonc következik az egyetemistáknak
Fenyves Balázs
kolozsvár / 1 órája
Megalakult az Erdélyi Hagyományok Háza Alapítvány
KÉZILABDA / 1 órája
Gyöngyösi KK: jászsági partnerekkel állapodtak meg
S. K.
KÉZILABDA / 1 órája
SBS-Eger: a dabasiak játéka jobban fekszik
S. K.
VÍZILABDA / 1 órája
ZF-Eger: pikáns csata előtt
Heol Sport
nincs lehetetlen / 1 órája
Két éve majdnem 170 kiló volt, most lefutotta a maratont
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Több mint 1200 munkatárssal készítjük kiemelkedő színvonalú termékeinket és biztosítjuk szolgáltatásainkat. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít portfóliónk. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.hulokal.humainap.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hucgr.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.hugyaszhir.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu