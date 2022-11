👏 This can be normal! Kudos to these fans who helped clean up after the #WorldCup opening!



Let's all clean after ourselves anywhere we are and keep #Qatar clean! ❤



📹: @omr94

⌨: Subtitled by https://t.co/DU9Q8ZWjIf#ILoveQatar #Doha #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup #NowIsAll pic.twitter.com/NE4mUByEZe