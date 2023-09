It makes no sense why @PP_Stuttgart is wasting resources to guard an event hosted by supporters of the Eritrean dictator 🤔 the Eritrean regime supports the invasion of Ukraine. The dictator has also declared war on the whole western world (including #Germany🇩🇪).#Eritrea https://t.co/FxoUiNzehS pic.twitter.com/A7vjFNGg1y