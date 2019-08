Már nem George Clooney volt a legjobban fizetett filmcsillag tavaly

View this post on Instagram

Electric is how I would describe this night with the Chinese people. I wanted to travel to a city in China, outside of Beijing. Get to know the country more and it’s people. I decided to go to the amazing and sprawling city of Guangzhou. This city created an epic, historic, frenzied & beautiful night that I’ll never forget. Grateful to have this connection with the people ~ it’ll always be the best part of my job. #hobbsandshaw #guangzhou 🇨🇳