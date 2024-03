Yaşasın Macar-Türk Kardeşliği! It was a privilege to meet with President @RTErdogan on the margins of the #AntalyaDiplomacyForum . I am looking forward to further strengthening our enhanced strategic partnership in the field of trade, energy and the defence industry. 🇭🇺🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/hcXVbul3KL