Kengurutámadásra figyelmeztetik a turistákat

Morisset Kangaroos

Kangaroo tourism has become a big thing at Morisset Hospital. Having been widely advertised as a good viewing site on the internet and on social media it is not likely that it can be stopped, but for the wellbeing of the kangaroos and the safety of visitors, there does need to be better education about the Do's and Don'ts and at least some improved management. As you can see in this latest video I've produced, people are getting injured. I don't want to see people stopped from visiting the kangaroos, but there clearly needs to be a co-ordinated response to protect the kangaroos as well as the people who visit them.PLEASE NOTE: If you come across any injured roos or wildlife in this area, please call Hunter Wildlife Rescue, NATF Inc on 0418 628 483.

Közzétette: Greg Piper MP – 2018. április 30.