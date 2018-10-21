11°
2018. 10. 21. 12:38
Gyógyíthatatlan betegségben szenved Selma Blair

A Kegyetlen Játékok és a Doktor Szöszi színésznője Instáján jelentette be a hírt.

A színésznőnél augusztus közepén diagnosztizáltak szklerózis multiplexet, mint írja, néha elesik, néha leejt dolgokat, és az emlékei sem teljesen tiszták – írja az Origo.

View this post on Instagram

I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member… thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family… you know who you are.

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

Csak most derült ki, idén nyáron, pedig a teste korábban is jelzett, de akkor nem gondolt semmi komolyabbra. Egészen addig nem vette komolyan a tüneteket, míg épp egy orvos előtt nem esett el.

„Valószínűleg 15 éve élek együtt ezzel a gyógyíthatatlan betegséggel. Most megkönnyebbültem, hogy legalább tudom, mi a bajom”

– írta.

Reméli, hogy teljes életet tud majd élni, és a poszttal reményt ad azoknak, akik ezzel a kórral küzdenek.

„Szeretnék újra játszani a gyerekemmel. Szeretnék újra sétálni az utcán, jó lenne újra lovagolni”

– tette hozzá.

Selma Blair jó húsz éve van a pályán, 1995-ben egy sorozatban kezdte. Most épp az Another Life című sorozatot forgatja, korábban láthattuk a Gyilkos játékokban, a Nyugi Charlie-ban, a Kegyetlen játékokban, az Édes kis semmiségben, a Doktor szösziben, sok más film és sorozat mellett.

Borítókép: A színésznő 2017-ben / VALERIE MACON / AFP

